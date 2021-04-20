Stop sliding into my dm, I’m not looking for anybody – Anerlisa

Anerlisa Muigai in an evening gown she wore to her boyfriend's birthday party in Zanzibar. PHOTOS | COURTESY

Anerlisa Muigai in an evening gown she wore to her boyfriend's birthday party in Zanzibar. PHOTOS | COURTESY





Keroche Breweries heiress Anerlisa Muigai, who has left many people speculating if she is still with her Tanzanian husband Ben Pol, has told would-be suitors to take a walk.

In a post on her social media pages, the 33-year-old Nero Water Company CEO called out men flocking her dm (direct message) with marriage proposals, saying most relationships fail because others always want to replace another in a relationship.

“The number of people always ready to take over someone’s position is the reason why most relationships fail. If you go through my DM you would think I had a contestant for looking for a partner,” she posted.

She indicated that it was really disgusting to see people offering to “marry me yet you don’t even know me personally”.

“Reality is I am not looking for anybody and I am not free. And the 80 percent F**k boys in my DM, try to pull your socks and start working hard for your money.”

According to her, looking for independent women to take care of a man is really short-term.

“Women too get tired of taking care of you. If you know you know,” she added.

Anerlisa last month removed her Tanzanian husband’s surname, Mnyang’anga, from her bio on the social media platform less than a year after they got hitched.

On the description section of her account, she had initially also indicated that she was Ben Pol’s wife but that too was later deleted.

Muigai, 33, has also deleted her husband’s pictures from her Instagram account.

In August 2020, Anerlisa unfollowed Ben on Instagram.

The dramatic couple also deleted each other’s pictures from their respective pages.

Ben Pol, however, still follows her on Instagram but removed all her pictures.

In February, Anerlisa shared a cryptic message with her fans on social media before taking a hiatus hinting that she might be expecting their first child.