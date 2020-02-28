Stop racist comments on coronavirus, Chinese embassy tells Kenyans

The Chinese Embassy in Kenya on Thursday evening told Kenyans to desist from using racists remarks towards Chinese nationals in reference to the deadly coronavirus scourge.

Taking to their social media pages, the embassy implored Kenyans to be more rational when expressing sentiments about the Chinese community in the country.

“We call upon a rational and scientific approach towards Chinese communities, firmly object any irresponsible and even racist remarks as seen from one of the MPs today,” read a statement posted on the embassy’s Twitter page.

The embassy further commented on the Athi River incident where locals sought to evict a Chinese national who had self-quarantined in the town after flying in and being dropped by an Uber driver.

Wearing a mask

“After verification with the Chinese communities, we wish to inform the public that there is only one female Chinese national who stays in that estate and arrived in Kenya yesterday. She followed the instructions issued by the Ministry of Health and the Embassy and quarantined herself in her apartment upon arrival. The other Chinese national seen wearing a mask walking around her colleague who had gone to deliver daily necessities to her,” read an excerpt of the statement.

Additionally, the embassy stated that the woman wore a mask as a preventive measure.

“As the rumour went viral, the Ministry of Health sent officials to examine the lady in quarantine and established that she is in good condition,” the statement read.

The embassy stated that it would require all Chinese nationals entering Kenya to follow the 14-day quarantine instructions as given by the embassy.

“The Embassy will continue to require all Chinese nationals entering Kenya to cooperate with the Ministry of Health and follow the 14-day quarantine instructions,”,” read an excerpt of the statement.