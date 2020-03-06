Stop dramatizing Kenei’s death, Ruto tells Kinoti

Deputy President William Ruto has once again asked police to find and bring to book the killers of his guard Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei.

At the same time, Dr Ruto, whose office and staff are at the center of the investigations, wants Kenya’s chief crime buster George Kinoti to stop “drama” and bring out “the truth”.

“The truth must be found on why, how, and who killed Sgt Kenei,” Ruto tweeted on Friday.

“The family, ODP (Office of Deputy President), and Kenyans want the truth and justice and culprits held to account. The drama, distortions, convenient half-truths and the smear campaigns in sponsored headlines amount to a criminal cover-up,” he further said.

Dr Ruto’s comments come hours after Mr Kinoti gave a blow-by-blow account of Mr Kenei’s last moment at Harambee Annex, the deputy president’s office.

The details revolve around the secret meeting that former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa and his guests in THE fake Sh39 billion arms deal held at the DP’s office.

Kinoti also gave a timeline of events leading to the silencing of the man whose statement was key in the ongoing probe into the arms deal that sucked in the Department of Defence and Defence Cabinet Secretary Monicah Juma.

EXECUTED

Investigators now believe the deal led to Kenei’ murder as the sergeant was willing to make a statement with the DCI before he was executed.

When the scandal first made headlines Ruto said Echesa visited his office at the Harambee Annex for only 23 minutes.

However, from the CCTV footage, which Kinoto shared with the media, it has now emerged that Echesa spent a whopping 82 minutes in the DP’s offices.