Stop dramatizing arrests, Wamatangi tells Jubilee colleagues

Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi has accused his colleagues in the Jubilee Party of causing drama when the law catches up with them.

Wamatangi spoke on Tuesday while making an appearance on NTV’s AM Live political show.

“I believe in the rule of law and maintain that court orders be respected. That said, it doesn’t help when a politician is arrested and dozens of his colleagues storm a police station to cause drama, address the media to bring up political statements,” Wamatangi said.

Wamatangi also claimed that some politicians have been hiring crowds to demonstrate.

“We see them (politicians) donning yellow ribbons. It is unnecessary. I also saw other politicians giving money to crowds in Gatundu so as to protest Miguna’s issue,” he said.

Wamatangi spoke on the weekend several politicians were teargassed at Kilimani Police Station in Nairobi when they attempted to secure the release of Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria.

Kuria was arrested on Friday morning on allegations of assaulting a woman.

His prolonged stay in custody, even after a court order had been issued, led to confrontations between the police and his political allies.