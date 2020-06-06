State House shifts Uhuru address to 2pm

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s big address will now happen at 2pm.

State House had earlier announced that the speech would start at 11:15am.

“His Excellency the President will address the nation at 11:15am today,” the morning message read.

Later, State House, citing “unavoidable circumstances” announced that it would start at 2pm.

“Due to unavoidable circumstances, President Uhuru will address the Nation at 2 PM and not this morning as earlier communicated,” a dispatch from State House read.

The head of state is expected to appraise the country on the way forward after the expiry of measures put in place to fight the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

The measures include the cessation movement into and out of Nairobi, Mombasa, Kilifi, Kwale and Mandera counties.

There is also a nationwide dusk-to-dawn curfew that starts at 7pm and ends at 5am.

Kenyans anticipate a relaxation of some of the measures.