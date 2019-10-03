Starehe Girls students sent home

Starehe Girls Centre on Thursday sent their students home days after 52 of them were put into isolation over an unknown disease.

The school director Sister Jane Soita, however, told Nairobi News that the students had only taken a ‘break’.

She added that the affected students were in Forms 1, 2 and 3 and would report back on Monday.

The director further denied claims that the break was related to this week’s incident where 52 students were put into isolation for observation after manifesting signs of an unknown disease.

In a statement on Tuesday, the school said the 52 students had symptoms of high pitched cough, sneezing and low grade fever.

“It has nothing to do with this week’s incident, the students just needed a break and will report back on Monday,” Sister Soita told Nairobi News.

It is, however, instructive to note that schools do not take mid term breaks in the third term.

The school said it was working with the national government, Ministry of Health, department of integrated Disease surveillance response (IDSR) and the sub county health department through the Ruaraka sub county health team as well as Volunteer Doctors from the Old stareherian society to diagnose the illnesses and contain the situation.

According to the school, parents and guardians of the affected students have been informed.