Special messages Kenyans are sending to their mums on Mothers’ Day

Kenyans, like many global citizens, have showered their mothers and mother figures in their lives with special messages of love and appreciation as the world marks Mothers’ day.

Politician, celebrities and members of the public have flooded social media with warm messages to their mothers, wives, aunties and sisters.

Deputy President William Ruto in a tweet paid tribute to his mothers and all mothers out there.

“Dear Mom, you are a special gift to me. You will always have a special place in my heart. Through you, allow me to pay special tribute to our mothers on this special Mother’s Day,” Ruto tweeted.

Dear Mom,

“We are incredibly blessed to have women who have raised us, loved us and empowered us; we are immensely indebted to our mothers for shepherding us throughout our life and for their big hearts that continue to sustain us. Thank you for nurturing me. Thank you for praying for me. You are my strength. Happy Mother’s Day to you and all our mothers around the world,” he added.

Musician Nameless appreciated all the women in his life, including his mother, wife, sisters and all his fans who are mother or mother figures.

Starehe MP Charles Kanyi Njagua aka Jaguar has also paid tribute to his late mother on this special day.

Blogger Abraham Mutai wrote, “African mothers are strong women. Happy mother’s day to all mothers on this timeline. Happy one to this one on this picture as well. #HappyMothersDay2020.”

According to Wikipedia Mothers’ Day is a celebration honouring the mother of the family, as well as motherhood, maternal bonds, and the influence of mothers in society. It is celebrated on various days in many parts of the world, most commonly March or May.

West Virginia activist Anna Jarvis is credited with creating the holiday that is celebrated today.

However, the idea of Mothers’ Day was first suggested by writer Julia Ward in 1872.