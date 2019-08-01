Join our WhatsApp Channel
Sonko’s outburst during Ken Okoth’s memorial service lights up social media

By Sylvania Ambani August 1st, 2019 2 min read

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s full exposure of the late Ken Okoth’s private life during the late Kibra MP’s memorial service on Thursday has left social media ablaze.

In his tell-it-all speech, Sonko stirred up the solemn gathering when he blasted the family of the deceased for failing to recognise a child he claims Okoth sired with another woman.

The controversial governor demanded that Okoth’s family should recognise the five-year-old child.

“Ken fell in love with a nurse called Anita from the Sonko rescue team. In 2017, he asked me to help him nominate his second wife to the County Assembly and. Out of respect for him, I nominated Ann Thumbi,” said Mr Sonko.

His antics drew excitement and varied reactions from Kenyans on Twitter.

