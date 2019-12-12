Sonko to ‘travel back in time’ to attend corruption case hearing

Embattled Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko will have to do the impossible if he has to attend his court hearing after the anti-corruption court in Nairobi on Wednesday ordered his release from remand at Kamiti Maximum Security Prison.

In what is clearly a major error, court documents show that the governor is to attend his next hearing on 19 corruption related charges over irregular procurement and payment of over Sh357 million in January of 2019.

Sonko pleaded not guilty to the charges and was granted a bond of Sh30 million with a surety of similar amount or Sh15 million cash bail.

“In accordance with the order endorsed on the above file and the remand warrant which is in your possession a cash bail of Sh15,000,000 has been paid by the accused on behalf of the accused by Kioko Mike Mbuvi into the Court, you are hereby directed to release him and inform him to attend this Court on 15th day of January 2019 at 9 am,” reads the court document.

After his release, Sonko was barred from accessing his office, meaning he will not be permitted to execute his functions at the governor.

Magistrate Douglas Ogoti directed that should there be need to access the county offices, the accused should be escorted by investigating officers.

He further ordered that Sonko refrains from commenting on the case on social media.

In addition, the governor and his co-accused are to deposit their passports and other travel documents in court.