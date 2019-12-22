Sonko tells Nairobians what not to do as the festive season sets in

It is the festive season, a time when many like to overspend while indulging in merry-making through sharing of food and drink.

But you do not have to find yourself broke after the festivities are over, at least if you follow this advice given by Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

Governor Sonko, while distributing gifts to mothers at Pumwani Hospital Maternity Hospital ward on Saturday, advised Nairobians not to spend more than ten percent of their income during the festive season, especially if they did not save for it from January.

In addition, he also advised against taking loans just to pay for luxury’s this Christmas.

“Na pia don’t spend more than 10% of your income during this festive season if you didn’t save for it from January. If 10% is too small, then that’s an indication why you shouldn’t even think of travelling to the village. Don’t take loans for luxury. Only take loans if you’re going to use the aid in doing productive activities with a meaningful return. It’s not a good thing to be indebted,” wrote Mr Sonko.

This is Sonko’s first official public appearance after he was arrested in Voi and charged with corruption.

Sonko was released from custody on December 11, after being granted a cash bail of Sh15 million by Magistrate Douglas Ogoti at the Milimani Law Courts.