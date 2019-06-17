WATCH: Sonko caught on camera slapping man in public – VIDEO





A video has emerged online showing Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko publicly assaulting a young man suspected of stealing a phone.

In the video, members of the public are seen dragging the man towards the governor.

“He is trying to run away governor,” a voice is heard saying.

Sonko then walks up to the man and lands a heavy slap on his face before asking, “Whom does the phone belong to?”

The incident happened on Sunday when Sonko was in Madiwa, Eastleigh to stop the demolition of houses that he termed as illegal.

ASSAULT

But according sources, the young man was part of the men who were demolishing the buildings.

Chapter 24 of the Penal Code state that any person who unlawfully assaults another is guilty of a misdemeanor and, if the assault is not committed in circumstances for which a greater punishment is provided in the Code, is liable to imprisonment for one year.

This is not the first time a public officer has been involved in an assault of a similar nature.

KIDERO SLAP

In September 2013, Sonko’s predecessor at City Hall, Dr Evans Kidero, was caught on camera slapping then Nairobi Woman Representative Rachael Shebesh inside his office.

Before the infamous Kidero slap incident, then Deputy Chief Justice Nancy Baraza was made to resign after a Judicial Tribunal found her unfit to hold office after she was accused of pinching the nose of a security guard at the Village Market shopping mall, Nairobi, on December 31, 2011.

Then last Thursday, Wajir East MP Rashid Amin allegedly assaulted Wajir Woman Representative Fatuma Gedi within the precincts of parliament.

In an the incident that happened at parliament parking lot, Mr Amin is said to have punched Ms Gedi on her face twice leaving her bleeding before he was held back by Wajir West MP Ahmed Kolosh.