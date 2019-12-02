Sonko shows off his expansive dining room

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has left Kenyans in awe after sharing images of what appears to be his expensively assembled dining room.

The flashy politician laid it all bare on Saturday, sharing 27 pictures of the living room on Facebook.

These images were captioned by a message highlighting the emergency number Nairobi residents can dial to contact when in need.

But it is the dining room, capable of hosting 30 people at a go, which undoubtedly caught the attention of Sonko’s fans.

Most of the furniture in the room, including the expansive tables and chairs, appears gold-plated.

A shining cup also rests on each chair, which also has several beautification curvings.

But that’s not all.

The walls of the room have also been designed to a specific taste befitting the status of the chair with about three-flat screen TVs also resting on its walls.

“Wow, Nice,” commented Terry Gathoni.

“I can’t believe my eyes,” wrote Val Mulwa.

“Thank you, my Governor, but it is not wise to pour food as the hungry watch,” added another.

That Sonko, born Mike Mbuvi Kioko, is a man of means, is not subject of debate.

What has remained a puzzle is the source of his wealth.

He insists he worked hard to amass what he’s got at the moment, even as the authorities consistently question him on allegations that he has been involved in underhand dealings at the Nairobi County government.