Sonko rubbishes Tanga Tanga talk after visiting DP Ruto

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has lashed out those questioning his visit to Deputy President William Ruto.

In a post on his Facebook, Sonko further questioned why other leaders who have visited the DP have not been linked to the Tanga Tanga group.

“Kwani, being invited by the DP to his office is what you call Tanga Tanga? When Raila went with the DP at Tuju’s house, does that mean Raila is Tanga Tanga?” he posed.

“Two weeks ago Raila invited me to his Upper Hill office, and I went to see him, why didn’t you people say I had joined ODM? When the president meets with DP, is the president in Tanga Tanga?” he further questioned.

The embattled governor said he will attend to meeting with any other leader in the country.

SECRET MEETING

“If any leader, be it Kalonzo, Mudavadi, Wetangula, or even the DP and Raila again, invites me for a meeting, I will honor that invitation for the respect I have for all our leaders. We have democracy and freedom of association in Kenya… This frustration, humiliation, and embarrassment won’t last forever,” he stated.

The governor’s remarks came just days after details emerged about a secret meeting between him and DP Ruto that reportedly influenced his decision to terminate the Nairobi handover process.

Sonko had said he would move to court to challenge the transfer of crucial Nairobi County functions to the National Government as he had not read the draft well.

“To date, I have not been furnished with a copy of the deed. I was not given sufficient time even to read the draft,” Sonko stated at the time.