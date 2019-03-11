Teenage mum who dumped her one-month old baby arrested





A 17-year-old mother, who is believed to have dumped her one-month old baby boy in Nairobi’s Mukuru Kwa Reuben dumpsite, has been arrested.

The suspect was arrested on Monday in the company of a 31-year-old woman, who has been identified as Jane Boyari.

Police suspect that latter assisted the teenage mother to dump the baby.

Sources privy to the development have revealed that the two suspects are currently being grilled by the police.

Information on which police station the two are being held has however not been readily available.

MEDICAL CARE

The arrests came barely 24 hours after Nairobi governor Mike Sonko offered a Sh100,000 reward to anyone with information that would have led to her arrest.

Sonko made the announcement on Sunday in a Facebook post which also detailed the condition of the baby who was rescued by a Good Samaritan and rushed to Mukuru Kwa Reuben Maternity Hospital.

According to Sonko’s post, the baby had a rope around its neck at the time of the rescue.

After first aid was administered, the baby was transferred to Mama Lucy Hospital for further medical care.

INHUMAN ACT

“I strongly condemn this inhuman act and I’m offering a reward of Sh100,000 to anyone who will give information that will help the police get the person behind this heinous act,” Sonko wrote in the post.

The governor, while sharing the gross photos on his Facebook page, said “this kind of nonsense will not be tolerated in Nairobi.”

“I know it’s very wrong to post such photos on social media but I have been saddened by a woman who delivered a bouncing baby boy and abandoned him after tying the baby with a tight rope on the neck, maybe trying to hang strangle him to die,” Sonko’s post read in part.

INHUMAN ACT

Sonko also said he wishes the person who committed the inhuman act would have reached out to him for help.

“I wish instead of doing this to an innocent angel the mother had come reached out to well-wishers for help in raising him,” he said.

He asked for prayers for the baby to survive and lives to achieve the purpose for which God created him.

The matter had been reported at Mukuru Kwa Reuben Police Post under the OB No. 32/9/3/2019.