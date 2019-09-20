Sonko rescues teenager who crawls to school daily

Besieged Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko rediscovered his philanthropic ways when he enrolled a 16-year-year-old, disabled boy to a special school, to alleviate his suffering in his quest for education.

Gilbert Otyeng’ captured the nation’s imagination when pictures of him crawling to school went viral on social media. He crawls to and from school daily for lack of a wheelchair.

The Standard Four pupil covers 1.5km to St Dominic Aderema Primary School.

But on Thursday, he got a pleasant surprise when the Nairobi Governor together with his Sonko Rescue Team paid him a visit at his home in Busia County.

During the visit, the governor and his team paid school fees to cover his entire primary school education.

Otyeng, who is the seventh born among nine siblings, was also given goods to take him through the entire month as well as a wheelchair to ease his mobility.

AFTERNOON CLASSES

The boy, who aspires to be a famous doctor in future, narrated how he would creep home for lunch and return to continue with his afternoon classes. His woes would not end there as the agonizing crawl back home in the evening awaited him before he could sleep and wake up to the same ordeal.

“Waking up each day to crawl to school has been such a tormenting experience to me. I must go back home for lunch and return for the lessons in the afternoon and ho home in the evening,” narrated Otyeng.

According to his mother, Rosa Pali, Otyeng was disabled when he was just five years and his life took a torturous turn.

Overwhelmed netizens took to social media to congratulate Sonko for his big heart and speaking multitude of blessings upon him.

“Wow, I’m into tears. You have such a beautiful heart Sonko. May God continue blessing you. I’m wordless. All the way to Busia county,” wrote Okisai Noelin.

“Each day you challenge me to also be kind to others in my able capacity. I know the kind of blessings you get from helping and am sure you can attest to it. This is an investment with the father in heaven. Man you are very blessed and smart, said grace Munyua.