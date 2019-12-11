Sonko released on Sh30 million bond, but barred from accessing his office – VIDEO

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has been granted a bond of Sh30 million with a surety of similar amount or a cash bail of Sh 15 million.

The ruling that was delivered on Wednesday afternoon by Magistrate Douglas Ogoti at the Milimani Law Courts, where Sonko and his co-accused had been arraigned for their bond ruling.

“I find in regards to the first applicant the amount of Sh15 million cash bail or bond of Sh30 million with a surety of similar amount is appropriate. I have considered all the charges and especially the charges that affects each accused persons, including the nature of the offences and the amounts involved. I have also considered the aspect that denial of bail should be the last resort,” said Magistrate Ogoti.

In his ruling Ogoti barred Sonko from accessing his office for the duration of the trial, unless accompanied by an investigating officer or any other authorized person.

Sonko has also been barred from commenting on the case on social media for the duration of the trial.

The governor has also been asked to ensure that his supporters maintain peace.

CORRUPTION CHARGES

The governor and 12 others who were on Monday charged with several counts of corruption including conspiracy to commit economic crime, willful failure to comply with the law and conflict of interest.

The other accused persons, 2-9, have been freed on a bond of Sh3 million, a surety of a similar amount or a cash bail of the same amount.

Five other accused person, 10-16, have been granted a bond of Sh 30 million or a cash bail of Sh 10 million.

All the accused persons have been ordered to deposit their passport and any other travel documents in court.

They have also been barred from approaching any witnesses.

Sonko was apprehended last Friday by police officers at a road block in Voi en route to Mombasa hours after orders for his arrest were issued by the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji.