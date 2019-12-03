Sonko, Passaris back in good terms – VIDEO

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris appear to have buried the hatchet from their previous fallout.

Late on Monday evening, Passaris shared pictures of herself with Sonko all smiles during a bicycle riding event.

In the pictures, the two leaders appear friendlier to each other than before.

The event was attended by officials from the United Nations and other diplomats.

The initiative is aimed at promoting non-motorized transport in Nairobi in order to reduce the carbon footprint.

“Glad to see @MikeSonko join the cycling band-wagon! Limited understanding of NMT among Government Officials is the reason behind poor infrastructure for walking & cycling. Public officials need to experience 1st-hand challenges of walking and cycling to plan & invest accordingly,” tweeted Ms Passaris.

Passaris and Sonko have not been seeing eye to eye since June 1, when the governor subjected the woman rep to a lengthy lecture forcing her to walk out during the Madaraka Day celebrations.

Back then Sonko told Passaris to stop going round saying that he does not answer her phone calls, since he is not her husband.

In a separate incident, Sonko further claimed that Passaris has been demanding money from him, including double per diem from the county government.

Passaris later challenged the governor to produce evidence to prove his allegations against her.