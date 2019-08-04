Sonko now launches hotline politicians’ ‘mpango wa kando’

Governor Mike Sonko has launched hotline number for women who have been ‘abandoned’ by politicians who fathered children with them.

The governor has also defended his controversial utterances during the late Kibra MP Ken Okoth’s memorial service last week in Nairobi.

Sonko came under heavy criticism from other politicians for opening a can of worms with his claims that the late MP, who was cremated on Saturday, had a second wife with whom he sired a son.

CHEAP PUBLICITY

Among the political leaders who have faulted Sonko for the manner he handled the issue is Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo and nominated lawmaker Isaac Mwaura.

Ms Odhiambo said Sonko did not need to embarrass the wife and family (of Okoth), while Mwaura said Sonko was merely seeking cheap publicity.

DNA TEST

But in his response on Sunday, Sonko hit back at his critics while also dismissing their claims that he was playing the politics of populism.

“If by speaking the truth is what people are calling Bonga points then so be it. We must speak for the majority of the voiceless women including orphans, widows, divorcees, single mothers and the so-called slay queens,” Sonko said in an insult-laden Facebook post.

He went as far as sharing two numbers (0722886600/0739555555) for women who are raising children conceived through extra-marital affairs with politicians to reach reach him, so that he can expose the said politicians and force a DNA test to be conducted.