Sonko looking for 76-year-old man who cycled over 200km to Moi’s burial

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is looking for a 76-year-old man who cycled for more than 200km to attend the burial of the late retired President Daniel arap Moi at Kabarak.

In an appeal on social media Sonko has asked the public to help him find Mzee Nathan Ambuti.

Governor Sonko said he was touched by the story of the old man who cycled for four days to join Kenyans in bidding farewell to Mzee Moi.

“Watu wangu, nimeguzwa sana na hii story 76-year-old Mzee Nathan Ambuti who his obvious adoration of the Late 2nd President H.E. Daniel Toroitich Arap Moi cycled for 4 days from Kakamega to Kabarak to attend his State Funeral dressed in a KANU-flag tie,” Sonko tweeted.

Wondering how the old man would make his way back to Butere, Sonko asked for his contact to help ease his journey back home.

“If anyone has Mzee Ambuti’s contacts, please share we see how we can make the return trip easier for this gallant patriotic Kenyan. Thanks,” Sonko said.

On Tuesday Mzee Ambuti made news after he was reportedly turned away upon reaching Mzee Moi’s gate.

Ambuti said that he was told by security officers to come back on Wednesday when the burial for the late Mzee Moi would take place.