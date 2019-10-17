Sonko: I’m not God to know MCAs would misbehave in my absence

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has thrown shades at Members of County Assembly (MCA) blaming his absence for the pandemonium that was witnessed at City Hall when ousted Speaker Beatrice Elachi made her return last week.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the county boss lambasted disgruntled MCAs, stating that he did not possess superhuman powers to control what would befall his administration in his absence.

“To my beloved critics who I love a lot for making me stronger and even more stronger everyday and who say I could have made a difference if I was around during the skirmishes that happened at the County Assembly, I would to tell them mimi sio Mungu ama Malaika kujua (I’m not God or an angel to know) what will happen while I’m away,” Sonko’s post read.

The governor also said he is aware of claims by some of his critics that the unfilled Deputy Governor’s position was causing disquiet at City Hall.

He further challenged the aggrieved legislators to entreat the National Assembly and the Senate to fasttrack the County Government Amendment Bill to be passed into law by the Head of State, to allow him pick his deputy.

Sonko who has been governing the county single-handedly since Polycarp Igathe quit on January 12, 2018.

On several occasions he has promised to nominate a deputy without following through on it.

A month ago, he said he would announce his deputy within 24 hours, only to retract.

Sonko, who is known for his carefree attitude, has also been under pressure from senators to fill up the vacant post.