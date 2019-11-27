Sonko: I have found a beautiful woman to appoint as my deputy – VIDEO

Nairobi governor Mike Sonko now claims that he has found a “beautiful lady” who is ready to serve Nairobians as his deputy.

The governor said he will make the appointment once president Uhuru Kenyatta assents to the Assumption to the Office of Governor Bill.

“I’ve got a very beautiful lady who is ready and immediately the presidents assents to that amendment bill, I’ll appoint my deputy governor,” said Sonko.

The law, among other things, provides that when a deputy governor’s office falls vacant, the sitting governor shall within 14 days appoint a deputy and submit the name to the county assembly for approval. It is been almost two years since Nairobi County has had a Deputy Governor.

Sonko was speaking at the Bomas of Kenya Bomas of Kenya on Wednesday morning during the launch of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

But this is not the first time the governor is promising Nairobians to appoint his deputy.

The governor has been singing the same song since his then deputy Polycarp Igathe resigned soon after their win, citing frustrations from Sonko.

KIKUYU COMMUNITY

In 2018, the governor revealed the identity of the individual to replace Igathe saying that the individual would be a technocrat woman from the Kikuyu community.

And in August last year, Sonko shortlisted four women as the likely candidates for the position. They were Bishop Margaret Wanjiru, corporate guru Agnes Kagure, lawyers Karen Nyamu and Jane Weru.

The latter two were the last women standing when the governor in late October last year released a statement saying that he had trimmed the earlier list.