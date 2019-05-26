Chaos as Sonko halts demolition of church by armed youths – PHOTOS

Debris of demolished structures at City Church in Nairobi’s Buruburu Phase 4 Estate after armed youths attempted to demolish the church. PHOTO | COURTESY

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko was forced to intervene and stop the demolition of a church in Nairobi’s Buruburu Phase 4 Estate on Saturday.

Three people were arrested as chaos erupted at City Church with youths who had reportedly been hired by a private developer attempted to bring down the church.

When Sonko stormed the scene, the youth, who were armed with machetes and other crude weapons, started hurling stones at him and at his convoy.

Speaking after securing the church, Governor Sonko vowed to ensure the piece of land is not grabbed.

LAND GRABBER

“This is a heinous act. Where on earth can one demolish a church and grab land? We cannot allow this to happen in Nairobi. We must respect human beings regardless of their status whether rich or poor. I will be the first person to die for defending the poor,” Sonko said.

The youths said they were simply effecting a court order over the disputed parcel of land.

However, the governor claimed the man at the center of the controversy is a well-known land grabber, who is using court orders to take over parcels of land in Nairobi.

DESTROYED

Kinderstar Primary School, which also sits on the same piece of land, was completely destroyed during the chaotic scene. The school has a population of 300 pupils.

During the incident, three youths were arrested by police and crude weapons, including machetes, recovered from them.

Security officers at the scene were forced to fire into the air to disperse the rowdy group.

Sonko now wants the Inspector General of Police to take action against police officers from Buruburu who accompanied the armed youths to demolish the church and the school.