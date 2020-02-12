Controversy over Sonko’s sitting position at Moi’s burial service

Controversy has followed embattled Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko to the burial ceremony of the late retired President Daniel arap Moi at Kabarak University grounds.

This after the governor was pictured seated with other ordinary mourners outside the VIP dais.

A video shared online shows Sonko, dressed in a black suit, speaking calmly to plainclothes police officers at then venue.

Photos by Daily Nation reporters covering the event shows Sonko seated among the ordinary mourners at the venue.

However, photos uploaded on the governor’s Facebook page shows him seated next to Busia Senator Amos Wako.

Also in the photos from Sonko’s Facebook page is Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia, raising more questions that answers about Sonko’s exact sitting position at the state function.

On Tuesday, Sonko sponsored a special edition of The Standard newspaper which was issued for free to mourners who attended Moi’s memorial service at the Nyayo National Stadium.