How Sonko broke traffic rules during Madaraka Day grand procession – VIDEO

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko rides on a boda boda on his way to officiate the Madaraka Day celebrations at Pumwani High School grounds. PHOTO | COURTESY

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s grand entourage for the Madaraka Day celebrations in the city has caused a stir on social media.

Sonko, clad in a blue full ‘commander in chief’ attire, brought traffic to a standstill in the city centre as he chose to make his way to the venue riding a boda boda.

His procession comprised several boda boda riders.

The governor planned to mark the 56th Madaraka day event at Pumwani High School grounds.

“This important day in our annual calendar is set aside to mark Kenya’s independence and self-rule. The opportunity to govern ourselves was hard-fought and we must jealously guard our freedom and liberty. Independence allowed Kenyans to reach their highest potential, and we have since developed our nation Kenya into a regional economic powerhouse,” wrote Governor Sonko.

ROAD SAFETY RULES

All the grandiosity however is not what has people talking about, but his decision to break traffic rules while riding to the venue.

The Governor choose to forego the helmet and reflector jacket which are standard requirements for all those who use boda bodas as a means of transport.

According to safety regulations by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), riders and passengers on motorcycles must wear helmets and reflector jackets.

Passengers must also sit astride and use foot rests with exception to persons with disability. Offenders are liable to a fine not exceeding Sh20,000 or a jail term of not more than six months or both.