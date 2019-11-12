Sonko, Babu want police officers who brutalized university student arrested

Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, and Embakassi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, have condemned the brutality that one student of Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) suffered in the hands of uniformed police officers during a demonstration at the institution on Monday.

Governor Sonko has said he is disturbed and disappointed by the incident that shocked the public.

“The police brutality is now becoming too common. As leaders, we cannot remain mute when our sons and daughters are being subjected to inhuman beatings by a few rogue police officers, yet the victims were exercising their constitutional rights. I strongly condemn this incident that took place in JKUAT,” Sonko wrote on Facebook.

Embakassi East MP, Babu Owino, has similarly strongly condemned the incident calling on the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to act.

Describing the culprits as criminals, the MP demanded for the immediate arrest of the responsible officers.

“This is what the police did to a student at JKUAT, IG must act – those criminals masquerading as police men must be prosecuted. Why beat a student whose only crime is to acquire knowledge?” he posed.

The incident happened after what should have been a peaceful demonstration turned ugly as the students battled with police officers.

In the viral video, uniformed policemen are seen clobbering a student who is sprawling helplessly on the ground.

One of the officers went to the extent of stomping on the student’s head.