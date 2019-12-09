Sonko ask supporters to keep calm as he appears in court

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has called on his supporters to remain calm as he deals with his current situation.

The governor is currently at the Millimani Law Court on graft charges.

Sonko was arrested on Friday in Voi after the Director of Public prosecution Noordin Haji ordered for his arrest together with other county officials.

In a press statement issued on Sunday, Sonko said his arrest was politically instigated and asked supporters to remain calm.

“I urge all my supporters’ to allow the law enforcement agencies to do their work and let the law take its course. The peace and stability of Nairobi is more important than anything else,” Sonko said.

The Nairobi Governor also wondered why the office of the DPP and the police decided to send more than 25 police cars and chopper to arrest him yet there was an attack in Wajir.

“I am convinced that my arrest was politically schemed and designed to humiliate and embarrass me. There was no point for the deployment of a police helicopter, more than 25 police cars, and 200 police officers to locate and arrest me, while we all know that, on the same material day, there was terror attack in Wajir County where the chopper with this kind of reinforcement, deployment and operation was needed,” Sonko said.

When Sonko was arrested, the EACC said the Governor was on the run. But according to Sonko’s lawyer Harrison Kinyanjui, the governor was heading to Mombasa to attend an official function.

“You can’t be hiding or running away from the government yet you phone is on and your government-designated bodyguards are with you. The governor was on a normal daily mission,” Kinyanjui said.