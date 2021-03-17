Sonko arrives at Milimani court in style for corruption case hearing





Embattled former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko raised eyebrows after arriving at the Milimani law courts on Tuesday in a Cadillac escalade.

Sonko was attending the hearing of his ongoing Sh14 million corruption case but managed to attract attention to his ride estimated to have set him back Sh7.5 million.

Those outside the courtroom could only admire from a distance as rhe governor and his lawyers arrived for the hearing.

He appeared in court after being discharged from Nairobi Hospital where he had been admitted for the past three weeks after reportedly falling sick at Gigiri police station where he was held for questioning to establish his alleged links to terrorism activities.

Sonko, through his lawyers, had sought the court’s permission to travel to South Africa for a hip surgery.

Only recently, his defense lawyers led by John Khaminwa claimed that Sonko was not mentally fit to stand trial based on a medical report from a consultant mental psychiatrist.

His troubles started early this year when he was impeached then arrested and charged with various offences, including assault, causing actual bodily harm, robbery with violence and destruction of property.

The charges relate to an incident in Buruburu in 2019 in which he stormed what he said was a building that had been illegally demolished in a bid to rescue the owners from more losses.

In the charges, police say he assaulted Musyoki Kavunda and John Mungai at the scene.

His predicament escalated after he claimed at a public rally in Dagoretti to have taken part in plotting chaos after the hotly contested 2017 general election and blaming it on ODM.

The politician had dragged in the name of Interior Principle Secretary Karanja Kibicho into the alleged funding and facilitating of the chaos blamed on Raila Odinga’s opposition party.

Sonko in out on bond.