Snub PG meeting at your own peril, rebel Jubilee MPs warned

Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe has warned Jubilee Asili affiliated lawmakers that failing to attend Monday’s Parliamentary Group meeting in Nairobi will result in disciplinary action.

In a brief statement, Murathe insisted that staying away from this meeting, slated for KICC in Nairobi, would be interpreted as snubbing the party leader Uhuru Kenyatta.

DISLOYALTY

“In recent times, we have witnessed disloyalty, insubordination, impunity, disobedience, and direct insults to our party leader. This must come to an end,” Murathe said.

Monday’s meeting comes days after about 20 lawmakers affiliated to Deputy President William Ruto reportedly registered a new party by the name Jubilee Party, ostensibly an offshoot of the ruling Jubilee Party.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen later explained that Jubilee Asili was a vehicle of lawmakers who have been denied access to the official Jubilee party headquarters in Pangani by Murathe and party Secretary General Raphael Tuju.

PARTY REBELS

Kapseret lawmaker Oscar Sudi is on record saying he will not be attending Jubilee Party meetings because President Kenyatta uses such opportunities to lash out at perceived party rebels.

Five Jubilee Senators recently faced the party’s disciplinary committee after snubbing a similar meeting hosted by President Kenyatta last month at State House, Nairobi.

The agenda of Monday’s meeting is unclear, with reports indicating President Kenyatta could replace Majority Leader Aden Duale who is perceived to be too close to DP Ruto.