Size 8: My hubby is not cheating on me





Gospel musician Size 8 Reborn has dismissed reports that had been circulating claiming that her husband DJ Mo is a cheat.

Sometime last year, rumors circulated in the gospel circles alleging that Size 8 had walked out of their matrimonial home after she found out that her celebrity husband was stepping out on her.

The claims were almost made believable when DJ Mo later appeared in an interview and opened up about their marital ups and downs. In the interview the gospel DJ had admitted that there was a time his wife disappeared from their home for about a week, after an argument.

He explained that it was a normal couple disagreement even though people read so much into it.

Recently in an interview with radio host Masawe Jappani, Mama Wambo, as she lately prefers to be called, maintained that her husband of five years has been faithful to her in their marriage.

“It’s not true. Hizo ni rumours because rumours lazima ziwe lakini si ati ndoa yetu ni perfect,” she said when asked about the cheating claims.

“Of course tunakosana kama kawaida. Sisi hukaa chini tunaongea, sisi tumeona kwanza before we are celebrities, kuna Linet na Muraya kwa nyumba before Size 8 na DJ Mo so kila kitu tuna-handle pamoja. Kama kuna tashwishi watu wanaongea juu yake tunakuja ndani tunaongea tunaamua how we handle it.”