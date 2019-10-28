Silverstone Airline under investigations following latest flight mishap

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority has launched investigations into operations of Silverstone Air following two emergency landings by its aircrafts in a span of just two weeks.

On Monday a Silverstone plane made an emergency landing at Eldoret International Airport after one of its tyres came off while the plane was taking off from Lodwar enroute to Nairobi.

In their statement on Monday, KCAA said they were carrying out an audit of the airline to determine compliance with Civil Aviation regulations after the various incident involving the airline.

The airline also issued a statement acknowledging the accident without giving further details.

“We would like to confirm that earlier today our flight dash 8-300 from Lodwar to Nairobi experienced an incident during takeoff and as a result, lost the number 3-wheel assembly,” read part of the statement by the airline.

CRASH-LANDED

Confirming the Monday morning incident, Uasin Gishu County Police Commander Johnston Ipara said all the passengers and crew were evacuated safely from the aircraft immediately it landed at the airport.

The incident comes less than a month after another plane operated by Silverstone Air crash-landed at Wilson Airport shortly after take-off leaving atleast nine passengers with injures.

The plane in the October 11, 2019 incident was leaving Nairobi for Lamu when it skidded off the runway.

Images from the scene showed that the Fokker 50 aircraft plunged into a thicket, hitting some trees and breaking part of its wing landing on one side.