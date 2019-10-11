Silverstone Air plane skids off runway at Wilson Airport

A plane on Friday morning skidded off a runway in Nairobi during take off.

Silverstone Air, a local airline, was headed to Lamu from Wilson Airport when the incident happened.

Kenya Airports Authiority confirmed the incident, tweeting: “Jambo, we wish confirm that we have had an incident at Wilson Airport this morning involving a Silverstone aircraft destined for Lamu Airstrip via Mombasa Airport. No fatalities reported. Please standby for more information on this incident.”

Silverstone Air said there were no casulaties.

“We can confirm that our Fokker 50, 5Y-IZO has had an incident while taking off at Wilson Airport at 9am this morning. The aircraft was operating the Wilson-Mombasa-Lamu-Mombasa-Wilson route,” said the airline in a statement.

“The passengers and crew been safely disembarked and we are currently working with the relevant authorities to assess the situation. We thank the emergency services at Wilson Airport for their quick response and cooperation.”