Sifuna blasts Ruto for his ‘unnecessary noise’ over Jubilee’s big loss in Kibra

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna has taken a swipe at Deputy President William Ruto’s sudden tantrums on social media, following the party’s victory in the Kibra by-election.

Sifuna accused the DP for making unnecessary noise and show of emotions on his current online posts which appear to be targeting the opposition.

RUTO’S ANGER

His summation is that Dr Ruto is just venting his anger – which he should stop – over spending money on the campaign of the Jubilee candidate McDonald Mariga who came in second in the elections.

“Hii hasira yote ya @williamsRuto ni juu watu walikula pesa yake. Nilisema hapa Nairobi ma yengs hukula pesa zetu na hatusumbuani hata after Jonte flani kupewa vitu. Inauma but inabidi uzoee. At this rate tutatoa Paybill number turudishie huyu jamaa pesa yake aache kulialia,” Sifuna tweeted.

ONLINE REACTION

After Jubilee Party’s defeat in Kibra, the DP congratulated ODM’s Bernard Okoth for the win but he also pointed out his party’s major gains in the substantial votes it garnered in an area perceived to be Raila Odinga’s stronghold.

In a separate tweet, he claimed that ODM only emerged victorious in Kibra because of an organised militia and violence sponsored by the Odinga-led party.

Sifuna’s post attracted varied comments from Kenyans on Twitter.

“Unasema Ulliam alituma Fare na hakupata results,” said @MykAngaya.

“Is this your handwriting bwana SG, ama Babu Owino anacheza na simu yako,” wrote @Fridah_ritah.

“Just wait for it bwana SG utashangaa na hii borrowed power mnajichocha nayo!” commented @pauliddial.

“But maringa (sic) coz amezoea kubet zikichomeka yeye alikubali kushindwa ata before zikue announced nashangaa hii rende ingine rada yao ni gani?” asked @Martinmusyok.

“That is enough Twitter for me hadi next week niitwe paybill number ikicome through,” said @gygyblidge.

“Mlisema kiendacho kwa mganga……?” asked @MissAntre.