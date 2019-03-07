Shocking data on women who’ve lost their lives through gender based violence
25 women have been murdered between January 2, 2019 and February 25, 2019, gender based violence, this according to data from Counting Dead Women Kenya.
The organization collates the numbers and stories of Kenyan women who lost their lived through gender based violence.
Meanwhile, ahead of the commemoration of the International Women’s Day on March 8, a group of Kenyans on Facebook have organized a peaceful protest under the theme #TotalShutdownKe to protest against femicide and violence against women.
“We march because we want Kenyans to have an honest and open conversation on why as a nation we are not concerned about women in this country dying preventable deaths. We do not want Kenyans to hide behind excuses like ‘she was procuring an abortion so she deserved to die’ or ‘She was immoral and deserved her fate'”, said Nancy Houston, a member of the organizing team.
NATIONAL EMERGENCY
“We want the government to develop a National Action Plan against Femicide and Violence against Women. We want the president to declare violence against women a national emergency,” she added.
Despite the work done by women’s organizations, governments, and other partners, many women and girls subjected to violence still lack access to essential services that support their safety, health, and access to justice.
Here is the full list of women who have lost their lives through gender based violence since the beginning of the year:
- Annah Kangogo – February 28, 2019 – Chebios Village in Marakwet West
- Asmahan Abdisalan – February 28 – Eastleigh Estate
- Fiona Kasayu – February 25 -Kapsoya Estate, Eldoret town
- Benard Kipkemoi Maritim murdered wife – February 25 – Kitoben village in Keringet
- Peninah Njoki – February 25 – Raiyani village
- Evelyn Musira – February 24 – Suna West
- Man kills his wife – February 22 – Huruma estate, Nairobi
- Beryl Adhiambo Ouma – February 21 – Kahawa Sukari
- Ann Chepkwony – February 20 – Kericho County
- Faith Chepkurui – February 19 – Kaiboi Technical Training Institute, Nandi County
- Killing of 15-year-old girl – February 14 – Ndhiwa, Homa Bay County
- 32-year-old woman killed – February 13 – Nakuru
- Caroline Mwatha – February 12 – Dandora, Nairobi
- Damaris Njeri – February 12 – Rukanga village in Mwea Constituency
- Tabitha Muthoni – February 7 – JKUAT
- Mildred Odira – February 4 – Kariobangi South, Nairobi
- Beryl Otieno – February 3 – Migori county
- Mary Kamangara Wambui – January 26 – Juja, Kiambu County
- Two-year-old girl killed – January 17 – Nairobi’s Ruai suburb
- Ednah Kurgat – January 15 – Mosop
- Damaris Mbugua – January 15 – in Gilgil
- Lorraine Kerubo Ogoti – January 11 – Toronto
- Shantel Njeri – January 5 – Subukia Nakuru
- Maureen Monchari – January 3 – Kisii county
- Maureen Aoko – January 2 – Siaya County