Sharon Mundia finally addresses rumors on her sexuality -VIDEO

Fashion and lifestyle blogger Sharon Mundia has finally come out to address rumours about her being a lesbian.

The rumors started circulating immediately after the This Is Ess blogger separated with her husband Lonina Leitepan.

In her recent vlog Ms Mundia dismissed the allegations that have been lingering for a long time saying that she has never been a lesbian.

Her rant was prompted by a fan who wrote on the comments section on her Youtube channel calling her a masculine lesbian.

“The gist of the comment was that I have changed I have become masculine and I am a lesbian. Here is what I think about that, when it comes to what my body looks like I am not trying to measure up to someone else’s standards of beauty. I think in many ways I also had to dismantle the kind of ideas on beauty that I had. And I do not need you or someone else to call me or see me beautiful. I started working out because I want my body to look great and also have strong limbs,” she explained.

She continued: “As for whether I am a lesbian or not, I know I haven’t addressed this here, and here is what I have to say about that. One I don’t see that as an insult and two I am not a lesbian. But I wouldn’t see that as an insult. That to me is none of anybody’s business.”

People, she said, should be allowed to be whatever they want to be and not be crucified for it.

“Someone’s sexual orientation, what they want for themselves, who is in their bed shouldn’t matter to anybody,” she added.