Senator Sakaja and his adorable sons set internet ablaze with Covid-19 rap – VIDEO

By Keshi Ndirangu March 29th, 2020 1 min read

Nairobi County’s senator Johnson Sakaja light up social media after sharing a coronavirus rap song that featured his two sons.

Sakaja took to Social media to share the song which encouraged Kenyans to stay indoors and adhere to all preventive measures so as to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Mutahi Kagwe Health CS announced on Saturday that 38 Kenyans have tested positive to Covid-19.

The verse of the 57 second video starts with “we came plugged in like a charger na kuna venye tunataka kutaja…”

At a time when more Kenyans have been confined to their houses, the video by the senator lit up the social media.

Kenyans were excited with how the Sakaja used creativity to spread awareness on the disease that has so far claimed the lives of over 28,000 people globally.

The video has since gone viral on social media and here are a few comments by Kenyans.

 

