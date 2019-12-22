Senator Omanga shares photo of her kid sister and team mafisi come calling

Team Mafisi have been trooping to Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga’s Facebook page since Saturday when she shared a picture of her younger sister to wish her a happy birthday.

In her message, the Jubilee Party lawmaker showered her younger sister, Anita Omanga, with very nice words.

“Sister, you are one unique snowfall, uniquely born, uniquely grown, and, more importantly, uniquely lovable. I’m glad I have a sister as remarkable as you in my life. Happy Birthday,” she wrote.

That photo of the younger Omanga lit up Facebook with many comments coming from men who were stunned with her beauty.

Some of them have even been requesting for her contacts while others want to know if she is married.

Here are some of the comments from team mafisi:

“I lost her number I was to discuss something concerning the future kindly inbox me her no. Thank you,” one Maumau Ragira wrote.

“Happy birthday to your sister… Your family is optically blessed,” Kipkeleny Tulwo posted.

“This old man must have been blessed with very beautiful ladies, kudos Mr Omanga,” Victor Nyabere said.

“Is she married I am broke but I admire her,” Shaban Rajab said.

“I am going to be your sister in-law mweshimiwa,” commented Catus Wasike.

“My sister in-law this is unacceptable to post my bae, men are here salivating my Anita, I think this will be discussed at length during family meeting,” Anthony Nduati Wambui cheekily wrote.

“Happy birthday to her, may she age gracefully with God’s help and speed. I have her small gift, how can it reach her?” wrote Peter Maya.

The younger Omanga recently graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism and Media Studies from the University of Nairobi.