Senator Ole Kina summoned over incitement remarks

Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina has been summoned to appear in court on June 2, 2020, to answer to charges of ethnic contempt over previous remarks he made on live TV.

Magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot issued the summons after the prosecution counsel James Gachoka told the court they were unable to arrest the senator owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

INCITEMENT

According to the charge sheet, Ole Kina on February 19, 2020 during the JKL show on Citizen uttered words that were intended to ‘incite feelings of discrimination against non-Maasai communities living in Narok County based on their ethnicity.

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) condemned the senator’s remarks.

“With regards to the statements made on #JKLive, the matter has come to our attention and we strongly condemn such utterances that may hinder cohesion in the country. We urge Kenyans to maintain peace & continue engaging in the BBI process even as we look into the matter,” NCIC said.

ARRESTED

On February 25, 2020, the senator was arrested as he left the Royal Media Services studios after an interview. He was taken to the NCIC offices for interrogation.

During the Building Bridges Initiative forum in Narok County in February, Ole Kina said the community must stand firm to protect their land and territory.

“We are very hospitable, we have invited everybody to this meeting. We must stand firm to protect our land and territory. Are we children of a lesser god? Why have we become the target of everybody?” he said back then.