Senator Loitiptip ‘weds’ two months after breakup with Saumu Mbuvi

Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip and his said new wife Aeedah Bambi. PHOTO | COURTESY

Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip has announced that he has gotten married, only two months after he broke up with former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s daughter Saumu Mbuvi.

Nairobi News has learnt that the Senator and socialite Aeedah Bambi got married just before the start of the holy month of Ramadan.

The details of the wedding remain scanty and were kept a secret until April 23 when both updated their Facebook relationship status to “Got married”.

The two, however, did not mention their respective spouses in the post.

Loitiptip then confirmed the news of his marriage to one of his fans who sought to ascertain the rumors, adding that they avoided posting pictures online to keep “haters” in the dark.

“Tembea Nyumbani Uone Bibi Harusi live live, Picha Mitandaoni Tunajua Mahatters Wanasubiri Waanze kudiss but Tuko Rada. (Come home and see the bride. We know haters are waiting for photos online, but we are alert),” said Loitiptip.

After breaking up with Saumu, a video of the senator smoking shisha with Aeedah at Yejoka restaurant in Parklands surfaced online.

In the same month, Aeedah, who shares a son with city businessman Steve Oduk, posted a photo of an engagement ring but did not mention her fiance.

Loitiptip and Saumu started dating in 2019 and had a son in March 2020.

However, in February 2021, the daughter of impeached Nairobi governor Sonko, revealed that they had separated after Loitiptip allegedly became abusive and unfaithful.

In a Q&A session on Instagram, fans inquired whether the two were still together, to which Saumu responded in the negative, adding that he was dead and forgotten to her.

“These are things he did to me. He almost killed me, I will forever fight for women to stand for their rights. Never allow a man to be violent to you,” said Saumu.

In June last year, Saumu shared on her Insta-story that they had even set a wedding date.

“Wedding date confirmed,” she simply captioned a picture of herself and the senator taken while seemingly on a drive.

In September 2019, a 36-year-old woman claimed that the Loitiptip impregnated her and then ditched her.

The woman by the name Hanifa Were publicly came out with the claims of how she met the youthful senator through Facebook in April of that year.

While addressing journalists at the Muslims for Human Rights offices, Hanifa gave a blow-by-blow account of her short-lived clandestine affair with the youthful lawmaker.

But in his response, he dismissed the claims as a calculated ploy to tarnish his name but admitted to knowing the woman and that they parted ways after he realised their relationship was not going to work.