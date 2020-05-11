Senator Irungu Kang’ata celebrates his new appointment with reggae song

Muranga Senator Irungu Kang’ata has celebrated his appointment as the Majority Chief Whip by posting lyrics of a reggae song titled Thank You Lord by Judy Mowatt.

Kanga’ata replaces Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika in major changes effected during a Jubilee Coalition Senate Parliamentary Group meeting chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi earlier today.

"Thank you Lord for what you have done for me. Thank you Lord for you have made me sing. Say I am in NO Competition.I made my decision. You can keep your opinion. I am just calling on the wise man's Communion"… Song "Thank you Lord " .Will serve diligently as Senate chief whip. — Irungu Kang'ata (@HonKangata) May 11, 2020

Irungu is known to be a hardcore reggae fan and it comes as no surprise that he chose to celebrate with lyrics to the reggae song that is famous in reggae circles in Kenya.

The changes also saw Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen replaced by West Pokot Senator Samuel Poghisio as the Majority Leader while Isiolo senator Fatuma Dulo will remain deputy majority leader.

In a statement sent to newsrooms by Office of the President Spokesperson Kanze Dena-Mararo, President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is the leader of the Jubilee Coalition, said he is looking forward to working closely with the new Senate leadership to deliver services to Kenyans.

The changes are said to be political alignments ahead of the 2022 General Elections with KANU formally joining the Jubilee Coalition while politicians allied to the Tanga Tanga Movement that is fronting Deputy President William Ruto for the top job getting sidelined.