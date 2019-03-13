Senator now claims Uhuru has become ‘inaccessible’ to Ruto-aligned politicians





In what could point to a further split within the ruling Jubilee Party, Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot has sensationally claimed that President Uhuru Kenyatta is ‘inaccessible’ to South Rift leaders ‘since the handshake’.

The youthful Senator made the claims on Tuesday while making an appearance as a panelist on a political talk show on.

“I can tell you that this handshake is affecting development,” Cheruiyot said on NTV’s AM Live.

“We are unable to meet the President as was the case five years ago. At the moment, South Rift leaders have to write a letter to the President to address issues of delays in funding for development. I can confirm this because I was a signatory to such a letter,” he added.

‘HANDSHAKE’ POLITICS

Kiambu Senator Kimani wa Matangi, Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo, Kimilili legislator Eseli Simiyu and former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale were also part of the panel.

The ‘handshake’ is an unofficial term which describes the closing of ranks of March 10, 2018 between President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga following the bitterly contested 2017 General Elections.

Cheruiyot’s sentiments were backed by Nandi Governor Stephen Sang and MPs Oscar Sudi (Kapsaret) and Caleb Kositany (Soy) who claimed on Tuesday – without substantiating – that the ongoing war on corruption is aimed at derailing the construction of mega-projects in the Rift Valley.

“We want to remind the President that Rift Valley voted for him overwhelmingly, more than any other region. Why has he sidelined us?” posed Sudi.