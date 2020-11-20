Senator Amos Wako’s niece Nerima, hubby welcome first baby





Political analyst Nerima Wako and her husband Billian Ojiwa are the newest parents in town.

The couple welcomed their first child on Friday Morning at the Nairobi Hospital and Nairobi News has learnt that the baby boy and mother are healthy and doing well.

“The couple welcomed their baby boy on Friday morning and both are doing great. She is still in hospital and only the mother and Billian are allowed to visit because of the Covid-19 restrictions,” a close family friend told our reporter.

Ojiwa, a proud father, shared a picture from the hospital after the safe delivery.

In the photo, he is sitting next to his wife Nerima, who is relaxed on the hospital bed with the caption, “The newest parents in town. Our son A.B.O just joined the gang. We pray that he takes his father’s soul and mother’s character. Nerima Wako-Ojiwa,” Billian posted on Facebook.

The lovebirds who met during a governance conference in Nairobi, tied the knot in December 2017 in a private wedding ceremony attended by close family members and friends.

During the pregnancy period, the couple managed to keep off social media and no photos exist of Nerima with her baby bump on the internet and we have since learnt they are not planning to share the baby’s photos online any time soon.

Friends and fans took the time to congratulate the couple and wish the new parents well.

Kevin O. Nyafwa wrote, “Congratulations my guy. May God’s favor follow the junior Masat’s finest. Blessings to you all.”

Omumia Nahashon commented, “Kizazi kimeongezeka sasa upewe uchayman wa cattle dip hapo Ugenya.”

Cherile Amber Avrille said, “Congratulations are in order welcome to parenthood.”

Esmond Evernce Mc’Odenya posted, “Congratulations big bro…To the newest parents in town Okoth Billian Ojiwa

and Nerima Wako-Ojiwa, May the abundance of our great lord be with you always.”

Nerima, the CEO of Siasa Place and a columnist with The East African, is a niece to Busia senator Amos Wako, who is a former Attorney General.

Billian is the KANU party youth chairman and the founder of the Ficha Uchi initiative.