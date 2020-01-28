SDA Church thanks Atheists in Kenya for helping suspended students

The Seventh Day Adventist Church (SDA) has appreciated the support it received from the Atheists in Kenya that saw 17 students associated with the church who had been suspended on religious grounds allowed back to school.

In a letter seen by Nairobi News, Mr Arap Too an SDA church elder recognized the efforts made by AIK President Harrison Mumia in ensuring that the students are allowed back to school.

“Our pastor, elders and the entire leadership of the Seventh Day Adventist Church at Syokimau Airport view wish to most sincerely thank you for showing solidarity with our members who are learners at Kabianga High School in Kericho County,” Too said in the letter.

According to the letter, the 17 students, who were suspended after they refused to take examinations on Sabbath Day, had already been accepted back to the school.

AIK, through Mr Mumia, had written to the school asking the principal to respect the student’s right to worship and allow them back to school or he would sue the school.

“Religious freedoms must be protected. The cultural majority should be prevented from denying others freedom of worship and belief,” he said.

Days later, the students were accepted back to school. The 17 boys had been kicked out of school with their belongings for going to church instead of sitting for a Continuous Assessment Test (CAT) on a Saturday.