Saumu Sonko overjoyed by the arrival of her newborn baby

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s daughter Saumu Mbuvi welcomed her second daughter on Sunday morning.

Saumu, who is currently dating Lamu senator Anwar Loitiptip, shared the good news on her Instagram page.

She also revealed that her newborn baby arrived on the same date as her first-born daughter Sasha.

“Today morning, we were blessed with a beautiful baby girl… and still, it happened to be my first born’s birthday as well as international women’s day,” Saumu posted.

“I am grateful to God for all his blessing. The day I became a mother was the most magical in my life. My princess, your birthday will always be a very special day for me. On this day, I wish that every day of our lives brings new happiness for you. Have a wonderful birthday, my baby doll mama loves you always,” she further wrote.

The 24-year-old announced her pregnancy on Valentine’s Day while spending the day with the less fortunate.