Sarah Wairimu gets nothing from slain Tob Cohen’s vast estate

Sarah Wairimu, the widow of slain Dutch tycoon Tob Cohen, did not receive anything from his vast estate according to the will that was opened on Friday.

His property estimated to be worth Sh700 million, which includes the Kitusuru home, cash and shareholding of his companies was left to his sister Gabriel Van Straten and his brother Bernard Cohen’s two children.

Wairimu who failed to attend the reading of the will on Friday, saying it had been ‘severely compromised’ was left with nothing in the will that was written in April following a divorce case filed in court.

Cohen has left 50 percent of his estate to his sister Gabriel and the other 50 percent was split into half for his bother Bernard’s two children (Cohen’s niece and nephew).

His bank account balance one which had Sh100 million was left to his sister while and the other with Sh50 million was left to his brother.

JEWISH TRADITIONS

Cohen also ordered his family to bury him under Jewish traditions.

Wairimu’s lawyer Philip Murgor said he will move to court to contest the will.

On Thursday, he wrote to Kirundi & Co Advocates who are the custodians of the will said the will had already been compromised.

He said the Star had published a story early this week relating to the said will.

Lawyer Chege Kirundi of Kirundi and Co Advocate refuted claims that the will was tempered with as Mr Murgor had alleged.

On the matter of rushing to open the will even before Cohen was buried, Mr Chege said after the postmortem a lawyer is free to open the will.