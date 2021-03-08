Samidoh, wife seek divine intervention after week of marriage drama

Popular Kikuyu musician Samidoh Muchoki and his wife Edith Nderitu at a church service on Sunday. PHOTO | COURTESY

Popular Kikuyu musician Samidoh Muchoki and his wife Edith Nderitu on Sunday attended a church service as they sought divine intervention after a week of drama in their 11-year-old marriage.

Samidoh took his wife to church as he battled the cheating scandal involving the mugithi singer and city lawyer and politician, Karen Nyamu.

The picture of the couple in church was shared by the wife on her Instagram account with the caption, “Great Sunday it was…”

In the picture making rounds on social media, Samidoh is seen dressed in a white T-shirt, a pair of trendy jeans and a pair of black sneakers standing on the pulpit while Edith is dressed in a long teal green dress.

Last week, Samidoh was caught in a drama after Nyamu publicly admitted to their sex affair and announced that they had a baby boy.

Nyamu posted the mugithi singer in her house spending some quality time with their son and confirmed that he was the biological father after months of endless speculations.

Samidoh was forced to apologise to his family and fans publicly in a post on social media but said he would support his child both emotionally and financially.

The father of three further said he regretted the mistake he made but said he was still strong and happy in his marriage.