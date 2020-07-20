Sakaja sympathisers quickly retract their show of solidarity





Two politicians on Monday rushed to defend Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja after he resigned as chairman of Senate ad hoc committee on Covid-19, only to make a quick about turn.

Sakaja resigned after he found himself in a storm following his arrest in the wee hours of Saturday while drinking at a club in Kilimani.

SAKAJA’S RESIGNATION

And shortly after Sakaja announced his resignation as the chair of the Senate committee and apologising to Kenyans, Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala and the Director of Political Affairs at State House Machel Waikenda said they stood with the senator.

The two showed solidarity with Sakaja via Twitter, but quickly deleted their posts.

Malala had said they (senators) would not accept Sakaja’s resignation.

DELETED TWEET

“Being found in a bar past time is equivalent to forgetting to put on a mask while eating. I stand with my distinguished cousin,” Malala tweeted.

Moments later, the senator deleted the tweet.

On his part, Wakienda urged the senate to decline Sakaja’s resignation.

“I stand with my brother Sakaja and the senate should not accept his resignation,” he tweeted.

However, minutes later, he too deleted his tweet.

VIOLATING CURFEW

Sakaja resigned on Monday morning after he presented himself at Milimani Police Station to record a statement following his arrest over the weekend for violating curfew order.

Speaking to the media after recording his statement, Sakaja apologised to Kenyans for flouting curfew orders, saying he takes full responsibility for flouting Covid-19 rules.

The senator said he had decided to step down from his position in the committee in order to set a good example.