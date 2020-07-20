Sakaja resigns as Senate committee chair following drunken arrest fiasco





Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja has resigned as chairman of Senate ad hoc Committee on Covid-19 after his arrest over the weekend for violating curfew order.

Speaking to the media after presenting himself at Kilimani Police Station to record a statement Sakaja apologised to Kenyans for flouting curfew orders. Sakaja said that he takes full responsibility for flouting Covid-19 rules.

APOLOGY

“That is not my character. If it was just about been outside after nine, that would be one thing. I take responsibility for having flouted the Covid-19 rules. I was outside my home past 9pm. It is regrettable but all of us make mistakes,” he said.

Sakaja was released on a bond of Sh10,000 according to his Lawyer John Khaminwa.

“He has already deposited some Sh10,000 cash bail. We do not know what charges will be preferred against him but the state seems determined to have him appear in court tomorrow (Tuesday),” Khaminwa said.

After his arrest Sakaja allegedly threatened to instigate the transfer of officers involved in his drunken arrest within 24 hours.

ARRESTED

The legislator was arrested on Saturday for flouting Covid-19 guidelines that prohibit drinking of alcohol at nightclubs and prevent citizens from being outside their homes after 9pm and before 4am.

Mr Sakaja who chairs the Senate ad hoc committee on Covid-19, was arrested at Ladies Lounge with three others after police officers stormed the joint where they were drinking. Also arrested were two women who the lawyer say work only during the day.

Following Sakaja’s release on Saturday, Nairobi police boss Philip Ndolo said the senator had promised to present himself to the police.

“He has not recorded the statement. I am sure he will be recording anytime. We don’t know his whereabouts. He said he would present himself to the police. We hope he will keep his word,” Ndolo said.