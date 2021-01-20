Sailors member quits Gengetone group, joins gospel industry

From left: Paul Koigi (Shankido), David Igogo (gogos juma), Dennis Njoroge (masilver), Peter Mwangi (miracle baby) and Alexander Ikuro (lexxy yung) members of Sailors Gang of the hit single Wamlambez pose for a photo after the interview on September 21, 2019. PHOTO | FILE

Lexxy Yung, a member of the Sailors Gang, has parted ways with the Gengetone group to become a gospel singer.

An emotional Yung revealed that he had decided to quit with the popular Gengetone group to pursue his solo music career in spreading the word of God.

“Am sorry mabro for this. And it’s with many tears Bana. Tumekuwa pamoja have done a lot and achieve a lot mih l wish you all best in your journey. Mih nmeamua to take on gospel industry promise sitawainamisha uko🙂And promise to always have your backs GOSPEL ARTISTS HERE I COME…” he wrote on Instagram.

After his post, he disabled the comment section.

In another post he stated, “I will instruct you and teach you in the ways you should go.I will counsel you with my loving eye on you.Psalms 32:8. My unknown future is in the hands of the all-knowing might God.”

The news of his new move from Gengetone to gospel was well received by his team members Miracle baby, Masilver, Shalkido and Qoqosjuma.

Qoqosjuma even shared a picture of himself and Yung alongside a bible verse caption.

“Petro 4:8 zaidi ya yote,pendaneni Kwa Moyo wote,maana upendo hufunika dhambi nyingi. ( Above all, love each other deeply, because love covers over a multitude of sins.). Lexxy yung tembeza injili sasa we support you fully.( Lexxy Yung spread the gospel now, you have our full support),” Qoqosjuma wrote.

Yung was one of the five members of the Sailors group, which rose to fame in 2018 with their popular and controversial hit Wamlambez.

In the spirit of starting a fresh, Yung also deleted all his old photos from his Instagram page.

Sailors Gang comprised of Paul Koigi (Shankido), David Igogo (Gogos Juma), Dennis Njoroge (Masilver), Peter Mwangi (Miracle Baby) and Alexander Ikuro (Lexxy Yung)