Sail On! Mwalimu Rachel finally cuts ties with Sailors after bitter fallout





Media personality Mwalimu Rachel has issued a statement indicating that she would no longer be booking Gengetone artistes Sailors for any gigs.

In a post shared on Instagram, Mwalimu Rachel said she will instead focus on introducing new talents through her company MRX Media.

According to the radio presenter, her company had overseen the growth of the group from onscurity to their current nationwide popularity.

“We are pleased to have played a major Role in the Building of the Brand and proud of our people in amplifying the voice of the Kenyan Youth. As we expand, Sailors 254 will no longer be represented by Us, and we cannot wait to introduce fresh, brilliant Talent to the world moving forward,” she said in the post.

Rachel went on to add that she was pleased with the work her team at MRX did to grow the Sailors brand.

Last month, Mwalimu Rachel emotionally responded to accusations of denying Sailors their YouTube channel, which had all their previous songs and millions of video views.

The Wamlambez hit makers revealed that she had demanded more than Sh1.5 million from the group before she could release the passwords, an allegation she did not deny, saying the group and their current handlers needed to pay her for her input in building and popularising their brand.

The media personality discovered the Sailors and was their manager for over two years before they fell out last year and the group found a new record label.