Ruto’s Tanga Tanga savagely attack Ngilu for asking the DP to step aside

Political leaders allied to Deputy President William Ruto bashed Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu, over her statement demanding for the DP’s resignation after Sh 39 billion military equipment scam was linked to his office.

The Tanga Tanga team have accused Ngilu of double standards and that her attacks on the DP are opportunistic and meant to protect her from investigation.

The leaders, led by Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen, reminded Ngilu of her dark past and graft allegations.

“The tragedy is that Ngilu has been advised that as long as she attacks DP Ruto then her file, which is ready for prosecution, will be shelved and she will remain free. You may hate it but sadly that’s a sound strategy and she will truly remain free for as long as she attacks DP and sings BBI,” Murkomen said.

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa said Ngilu is desperate and asked her why the county finance office is always on fire.

“Desperation mama will kill you! How many times have finance offices being burnt in Kitui? Deal na hayo and let @DCI_Kenya do their work. This is not that dance the late Michuki told you!,” Ichung’wa tweeted.

In his part Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot accused Ngilu of being behind the arson attack while she was a CS in the Lands Ministry.

Cheruiyot also added that Ngilu has dodged senate summons and was fined Sh 500,000 for that.

“Kenya is full of turncoat activists like @mamangilu. Under her watch as CS, the entire finance office was razed down. A feat she has repeated as governor. All to scatter investigations. Senate has fined her Ksh 500K for dodging appearance. Here she is pontificating. @OleItumbi,” Cheruiyot posted.

Nominated senator Millicent Omanga also criticized Ngilu for propagating lies against the DP while recalling the President Uhuru Kenyatta fired her for being corrupt, hence had no moral authority to talk about graft.

“It’s sad that @mamangiluwho has failed to appear b4 PAC for audit queries can’t be ashamed of spreading propaganda against the DP. Again ‘saint’ ngilu was fired from jubilee govt due to mountains of corruption cases! Ngilu shld be the last person to talk abt corruption,” she said.

The attack follows a statement by the county boss asking the Deputy president William Ruto to resign.

“The Deputy President should stop hoodwinking Kenyans through tweets and do the honorable thing, Step aside and let investigations be conducted in an impartial environment,” Ngilu said in a statement.